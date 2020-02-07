Upcoming COVID-19 testing sites in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — *This article will be regularly updated as new testing sites are announced*
As coronavirus cases surge in Texas, more mobile testing sites are popping up throughout the Brazos Valley and the state.
Below is the current list of mobile testing sites being offered in the Brazos Valley.
If you also want to see which healthcare facilities are offering testing, you can visit the Texas DSHS COVID-19 testing site map.
Burleson County
When: Thursday, July 2 & Friday, July 3
Where: Caldwell Middle School Gym
You do not need to pre-register, and you don't have to have symptoms to get tested. You'll need ID with a current address, a phone number, and an email address.
Brazos County
When: Tuesday, July 7 & Wednesday, July 8
Where: Brazos County Expo Complex
You make an appointment in advance at txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400, but it's mot required. Anyone above the age of five can be tested, and you do not have to be a Brazos County resident.
