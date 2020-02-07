Upcoming COVID-19 testing sites in the Brazos Valley

There's some testing happening this Thursday and Friday, and then a couple more next week.

BRYAN, Texas — *This article will be regularly updated as new testing sites are announced*

As coronavirus cases surge in Texas, more mobile testing sites are popping up throughout the Brazos Valley and the state.

Below is the current list of mobile testing sites being offered in the Brazos Valley.

If you also want to see which healthcare facilities are offering testing, you can visit the Texas DSHS COVID-19 testing site map.

Burleson County

When: Thursday, July 2 & Friday, July 3

Where: Caldwell Middle School Gym

You do not need to pre-register, and you don't have to have symptoms to get tested. You'll need ID with a current address, a phone number, and an email address.

Brazos County

When: Tuesday, July 7 & Wednesday, July 8

Where: Brazos County Expo Complex