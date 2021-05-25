If you're interested – you better act fast! The theme park partnered with Metro Health to give away 20,000 one-day tickets. Here's how you can get one.

SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is trying to reward those who get vaccinated for the coronavirus – starting May 25 – by giving people one-day tickets. The incentive was announced Monday by San Antonio Metro Health.

A total of 20,000 tickets will be given to those who get a COVID-19 vaccination at any Metro Health or partner vaccine clinic. That's an estimated total of more than $1.5 million.

Last week, Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced face masks would no longer be required to be worn in the park by both fully vaccinated guests and team members.

The complimentary one-day ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas is valid through September 6, 2021. Metro Health will also share the theme park tickets with its partners – including UT Health San Antonio, University Health System, University of the Incarnate Word, WellMed, San Antonio Fire Department, Bexar County Health Collaborative and Curative – to give to anyone who receives their vaccine at those clinics.

“With so many people who enjoy visiting Six Flags Fiesta Texas each year, we hope people take advantage of this generous ticket giveaway and go get vaccinated," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "This could mean that 20,000 more residents get vaccinated to help us end the pandemic.”

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Park President Jeffrey Siebert said he's hoping the incentive will inspire a specific segment of the population to make plans to get their shots.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas is honored to partner with city leaders to encourage residents to get vaccinated, especially in underserved communities.”

You can make an appointment or show up as a walk-in at the Alamodome drive-thru clinic from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.