CVS locations in Target stores to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations

The COVID-19 vaccines will be available by appointment to customers and Target employees, based on state and federal guidelines for who is eligible.

WASHINGTON — More than 600 CVS pharmacy locations within Target stores will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines, the company announced Wednesday.

The vaccinations will be available to customers and Target team members, based on state and federal guidelines for who is eligible at the time.

Target said it'll be working with CVS as they administer the COVID-19 vaccines and will be making fitting rooms available for CVS to use for vaccinations at select stores. To start, the vaccines will be available at more than a third of the 1,700 CVS locations in Target stores nationwide

Those interested in getting a vaccine should visit CVS.com to check eligibility, to see if there's a participating location near you and to book an appointment. As of Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccines were being offered at select CVS pharmacy locations in 28 states and Puerto Rico, according to the company's website

Target previously announced it would be compensating its front line employees with up to four hours of pay to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 

"Target's looking forward to providing even more support in the coming months. That'll mean continuing to work with CVS to offer vaccines to guests and team members within stores," the Minnesota-based company said as part of Wednesday's announcement. 

CVS has asked customers not to contact individual locations to setup an appointment. Those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287.

Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger are among the major pharmacy and drugstore chains that started giving out COVID-19 vaccines last month that had been received from the federal government. The free vaccinations are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a state and federal partnership that targets getting immunizations in underserved areas. 