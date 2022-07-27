x
Vaccine

Texas A&M University announce free COVID vaccine event

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available Thursday, July 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Credit: KAGS NEWS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has announced a free COVID-19 vaccine event happening on Thursday, July 28.

It will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Moore/Connally Building on Tarrow Street off of University Drive.

Vaccines are free of charge and no appointment is needed prior to the event.

Those who have had one or more previous shots of the vaccine will need to bring their vaccine card. Individuals who are getting their first vaccine shot will be provided a brand new vaccination card for free.

Free parking is available in the back of the Moore/Connally Building. Directions are available via Google Maps.

