Interactive map shows where to get the COVID-19 vaccine for phase 1B

The map shows which community clinics, hospitals, long-term care facilities and pharmacies in your neighborhood have received doses of the vaccine.

HOUSTON — Hospitals in our area are days away from moving on to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Seniors 65 and older as well as people with underlying medical conditions will be able to get their shots as part of phase 1B of vaccine distribution in Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services posted an interactive map online that shows where the vaccines have been delivered in Texas. Officials say 350 providers will have the vaccine by the end of this week.

The map shows where it’s been delivered. You can also narrow down the list to see which community clinics, hospitals, long-term care facilities and pharmacies have received doses of the vaccine.

Right now, the COVID-19 vaccine is only available to frontline healthcare workers, and nursing home residents and staff.

The state of Texas has been given the green light to move onto phase 1B of vaccine distribution, which local hospitals expect to begin in the next few days.

Health providers will be contacting patients who are eligible to get shots to schedule appointments.

If you do not have a primary care physician, the state says people can also call locations that have the vaccine directly to ask for an appointment.