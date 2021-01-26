Here's how to get a COVID vaccine, test at Walgreens

Walgreens is offering in-store coronavirus vaccinations at some of its locations, but you must first set up an online account and go through a pre-screening process.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and two large pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have gone back and forth about vaccination distribution in the state.

A partnership with the two pharmacy companies and the federal government was supposed to streamline efforts to get the coronavirus vaccine directly to those most vulnerable, especially the elderly.

Many of the vulnerable have been getting vaccinated by CVS and Walgreens but not yet in store, at least not in Texas.

"Walgreens has administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations across long-term care facilities and other vulnerable populations identified as part of state and jurisdiction distribution plans. The company also remains on track to complete the administration of COVID-19 vaccine first doses in skilled nursing facilities by Monday, Jan. 25," the company stated in a Jan. 22 press release.

Walgreens is now offering in-store COVID-19 vaccinations at some of its stores across the country. Unfortunately, it's not as simple as walking in and getting a flu shot. Vaccine doses are still in short supply across the U.S. and likely will be through the spring, at least.

How to sign up for a COVID vaccine at Walgreens

The pharmacy says, following guidance from public officials, its vaccinations are limited to individuals who are 16 years of age or older and meet state-specific eligibility criteria.

You can find out if you are eligible in your state here (For instance in Texas, you must be in Phase 1A or 1B of the COVID vaccine distribution plan.

If you are eligible, you can schedule your COVID vaccination at Walgreens here. (You will set up an online account and complete a short screening before being approved and given a time/day/location.)

How can I get tested for COVID at Walgreens?