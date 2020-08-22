x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Coronavirus

Walk-up COVID-19 testing in Grimes County available next week

Testing will be in the cities of Navasota and Bedias.
Credit: AP
A truck passes a sign for free COVID-19 testing, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — If you missed out on the COVID-19 testing a few weeks ago, you're in luck! Grimes County is hosting another round of tests in the cities of Navasota and Bedias.

On Monday Aug. 24 to Wednesday Aug. 26 from 8 a.m- 4 p.m, you can receive a free test. No appointments are necessary and all you need is a photo ID and a cell phone.

Testing will be at the following locations:

Navasota- Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive

Bedias- Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main Street

For more information on testing and the COVID-19 response in Grimes County, you can click here.

Related Articles