Walk-up COVID-19 testing in Grimes County available next week

Testing will be in the cities of Navasota and Bedias.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — If you missed out on the COVID-19 testing a few weeks ago, you're in luck! Grimes County is hosting another round of tests in the cities of Navasota and Bedias.

On Monday Aug. 24 to Wednesday Aug. 26 from 8 a.m- 4 p.m, you can receive a free test. No appointments are necessary and all you need is a photo ID and a cell phone.

Testing will be at the following locations:

Navasota- Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive

Bedias- Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main Street