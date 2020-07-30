Walk-up COVID-19 testing in Navasota

There will be no charge to get tested and no appointment necessary.

NAVASOTA, Texas — COVID-19 walk-up testing will be available in Navasota August 10-12, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Testing will be at Progressive Outreach Center located at 615 West Virginia Street in Navasota.

There will be no charge to get tested and no appointment necessary. If you're getting tested , you need to bring a valid ID and have access to a smart phone. Test results will be communicated through email.

Make sure to arrive before 4:00 PM. After that time, the line will be closed and only those in-line before 4:00 PM will be tested.