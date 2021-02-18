Washington County Regional Vaccination SubHUB opens new registration system

Any Texas resident in the 1A and 1B tiers can register.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The Washington County Regional Vaccination SubHUB announced Thursday it has started a new vaccination registration program for people wanting to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The new registration is through the SafeRestart Vaccine Platform. Any Texas resident that falls in the 1A and 1B phases of the state vaccination plan can pre-register using the new system and get signed up for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Washington County organizers said they tested the new registration system with a small group of volunteers and found it to be efficient and ready for the public to use. If you need to know what phase you fall in, click the link below:

When doses are available, those who signed up will receive an invitation to return to the website and schedule their appointment date and time from the available options.