Brazos County Health District, Texas A&M group hosting COVID-19 memorial

The Brazos County Health District, along with a group from Texas A&M are partnering for a special memorial this weekend to honor lives lost to the pandemic.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District, along with a group from Texas A&M, is hosting a special memorial on April 10.

The University's Center for Population Health and Aging and Aging’s Community Connect for Health Team, as well as student volunteers, will be placing flags at the health district to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Mary Parrish, the Workforce Development Coordinator with the Brazos County Health District, said they felt it was an important way to show their support for the family members left behind.

The flags will be placed on the side of the health district on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parrish said family members will be able to place a blue ribbon with their loved one's name around a flag on Saturday.

The Texas A&M University Health Center for Population Health and Aging’s Community Connect for Health project will host a COVID-19 Memorial honoring individuals in the Brazos Valley who have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/1AkfLg0M3s — Brazos County Health District (@BrazosCoHD) April 6, 2022

"It can be hard to go through the grieving process and know that their loved ones may just be seen as a number that is reported daily. This gives dignity and respect to those who've passed,” said Parrish.

Parrish said they will also have a vaccine clinic set up for those looking to get vaccinated.