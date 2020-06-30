x
COVID-19 mobile testing returning to Brazos County

You do not have to be a Brazos County resident to get tested.
Credit: KAGS

BRYAN, Texas — Free coronavirus mobile testing is coming back to Brazos County Tuesday, July 7 & Wednesday, July 8 at the Brazos County Expo Complex in Bryan.

The Brazos County Health District asks that you make an appointment in advance at txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Anyone above the age of five can be tested, and you do not have to be a Brazos County resident.

Registration for appointments can be made 24 hours in advance to the testing date.

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, click here

