December is a dangerous month for those with heart problems

BRYAN, Texas — With the pandemic still looming over our heads, doctors may be seeing less patients come in due to fear of the virus.

People are practicing their social distancing not just from each other but also from their doctors.

“More people this year will die in the United States from heart disease than will die from covid. Unfortunately, that has come at the cost of forgoing preventative care, and so it really is important that people visit their doctors and the safety protocols are in place. Your doctor’s office is probably one of the safest places you can go,” said Texas A&M School of Public Health's Dr. Jay Maddock.

If their checks up continue to be delayed, their health conditions may worsen.

“Heart disease in the number one killer in the United States and covid is around the third right now so it is creating a lot of excess mortality and we’re still more likely to die of a heart attack," said Dr. Maddock.

With the holiday season upon us, December is a dangerous month for those with heart conditions.

“Between the period of Thanksgiving up until New Years, we do see an increase of heart patients coming into the hospitals due to various reasons, we do see an increase of heart attack rate as well as heart failure," said Bentley Heart Medical Center Dr. Fahmi Farah.

Dr. Farah credits the holiday food diet as well as the laidback exercise routines for this increase of heart problems.

“Moderation is the key. Watching a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy diet is important. Continue your heart healthy diet. Watch the line of salt you’re putting in your holiday food. But also, alcohol consumption. During the holiday period, the rate of alcohol consumption just goes up, and there is correlation with increased alcohol consumption and heart disease," said Dr. Farah.

She added that by delaying treatment and checkups for your heart conditions, you can significantly increase your long-term risk of mortality.