Drowning can take less than 30 seconds, swim safely

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The start of summer also means it’s the season of water activities. However, due to coronavirus, some public pools are closed, which means no swim lessons and no lifeguards on duty.

Drowning is also nicknamed the silent killer. It can take less than 30 seconds. Without proper supervision, leaving kids alone in or by the pool can be dangerous.

“If you’re going to be outside with kids, you need to be watching your kids or in the water with your kids and not distracted. Put the phone down, put the book down, I mean watching who’s in the water and paying attention," said College Station Parks and Rec aquatic supervisor Bridget Russell.

When someone is struggling to stay afloat in the water, many of their bodily functions shut down as a survival instinct.

“All your body is focused on, all your brain is focused on is getting you oxygen and keeping you alive.So if you truly are drowning or someone is truly drowning around you, they’re not going to be able to yell out for help. They’re going to slip right below the surface of the water and they’re going to flail and you’re not going to hear anything," said Russell.

It’s not just about swimming safely at the pools, but also when you are out on a boat.

“You need a serviceable life jacket. When I say serviceable, one that’s in good shape, there’s no damage to it, and it’s a proper size. If you look in the back at the top of the life jacket where it’s against your back, it will give you information as far as weight, and what that life jacket is meant for. If it’s a child, they need to have on a child size life jacket. If it’s an adult, they need to have on an adult one that’s appropriate for their size and weight," said Texas game warden of Brazos County David Thorne.

The game warden also recommends you have the proper devices on board in case of emergencies, including a flotation device.

“If somebody goes overboard, you have something you can throw to them one of those. A horn whistle or sound producing device, you can get someone’s attention whether you need help or another boat coming toward you, you can get some attention toward you to yourself," said Thorne.

Both Parks and Rec and Texas wildlife parks remind you to not swim or drive a boat under the influence because it impairs your judgement and slows your reaction rate.