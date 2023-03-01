Is the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest incident a wake-up call for football?

A former Aggie football player weighed in on the Damar Hamlin scare, discussing if its a wake-up call for the industry or not.

BRYAN, Texas — It was a terrifying scene to watch unfold during Monday night football when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since the player went down, the entire world of sports has poured out support for the safety, with Bills fans donating over $5 million to his charity on GoFundMe.

Hunter Goodwin is a former tight end for Texas A&M who saw the aftermath on national TV like many others of 24-year-old Hamlin, who collapsed in the first quarter of the game. It is what he described as a possible wake-up call for the football industry to review preemptive care of players.

"I've played professionally or the five years I've played collegiately don't ever remember at any level anything like this happening," said Goodwin.

While football itself is a contact sport with its own set of risks that come with suiting up and stepping onto the field, Goodwin questioned if football-related injuries have been examined incorrectly, or if sports medicine is changing with the times.

"Football is a high risk sport, and with doing high risk sports comes high risk, and it's unfortunate part of the game," Goodwin stated. "I will say watching the game today I think they've morphed and changed."

From his glory days in '96 to today, a lot has certainly changed.

Now with the advancements of technology and science assessing the sleep habits, heart rate and more of players constantly, the future of football is bright, according to Goodwin.

"There has been tremendous advancement in sport science that I think is helping athletes take much better care and acutely aware of their health day in and day out than it was 20 years ago," said Goodwin.

However, no sport is exempt from risk.