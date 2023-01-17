Free monthly cancer education classes are coming to Baylor Scott & White

The professionally-led classes will start on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Cancer affects many areas of life, from a patient's emotional wellbeing to their family and loved ones around them.

Furthermore, according to the CDC, 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and 1 in 3 people will end up having cancer in their lifetime.

Baylor Scott & White is opening the discussion and helping people learn more about cancer by offering free educational classes to the public.

Medical Oncologist Dr. Sachin Agarwal described the content that will be covered in the classes, saying “We take a very holistic approach with a wide variety of topics from diet and exercise for cancer prevention to managing side effects from common cancer medications to psychosocial support for patients living with cancer.”

Each month will highlight a new topic, with the month of January being focused on what we are put into our bodies.

Dr. Argarwal also described what the medical expert leading the class will go over, saying “Patricia will be talking about various types of diets and certain types of food that will not only potentially help prevent cancer but also for patients on cancer treatments will help optimize their care.”