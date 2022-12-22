Brazos County Health District to distribute free rapid COVID-19 home tests starting Dec. 22

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District announced in a press release on Wednesday that they would be providing free rapid COVID-19 home tests at their location in Bryan.
The dates and times that tests will be available can be found below:
- Thursday, Dec. 22: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 28: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 29: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 30: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
According to the press release, supplies are limited to two boxes of tests per person. Each box contains four tests.
The organization has also advised businesses and other not-for-profit community entities to contact the health district to obtain larger quantities of rapid tests. Supply is as available, according to the press release.
For more information, you can contact Arthur Davila by email at adavila@brazoscountytx.gov or by phone at 979-361-5700.