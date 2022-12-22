Brazos County Health District to distribute free rapid COVID-19 home tests starting Dec. 22

Tests will be made available on four days in the next two weeks starting on Thursday, Dec. 22.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District announced in a press release on Wednesday that they would be providing free rapid COVID-19 home tests at their location in Bryan.

The dates and times that tests will be available can be found below:

Thursday, Dec. 22: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

According to the press release, supplies are limited to two boxes of tests per person. Each box contains four tests.

The organization has also advised businesses and other not-for-profit community entities to contact the health district to obtain larger quantities of rapid tests. Supply is as available, according to the press release.