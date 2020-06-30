Free face mask distribution Wednesday in Bryan

The free face masks will be distributed in bundles of five, and the face masks will be limited to one bundle per car, while supplies last.

BRYAN, Texas — On Wednesday, July 1, United Way of the Brazos Valley will be giving away free face masks from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

10,000 surgical masks from Brazos County Emergency Management and 4,000 N95 masks from Lowe’s Home Improvement were donated to United Way, and now they are making them available to residents to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our local community.

The free face masks will be distributed in bundles of five, and the face masks will be limited to one bundle per car, while supplies last.

You can pick up a face mask bundle at Bryan High School, and residents are being asked to enter on Campus Drive from Briarcrest Drive and then follow the signs.

There is no cost, registration or ID required to receive a free face mask bundle, and this is a drive-thru event, so passengers will not have to get out of their car to receive the supplies.