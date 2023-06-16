From caregiver to Alzheimer advocate, a Texas native is looking to do more for those with the disease

Shelly Archer is a Texas native who campaigns for the Alzheimer Association. However, a tragedy that hit close to home turned her into an advocate for all.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — June marks Brain & Alzheimer Awareness month, yet one woman is sharing how her own journey with the disease turned her into an advocate in order to be a part of a larger campaign taking place in October.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and 400,000 live in the state of Texas.

This reality hit home for Bryan woman Shelly Archer, whose mother lost a battle with Alzheimer two years ago. She described it as an unimaginable feeling to watch your loved one endure.

"It was absolutely heartbreaking," Archer said.

She shared that it transformed who her mother was.

"She often time felt very alone, she felt very betrayed, it was a very long process," she said. "You know I turned from caregiver to parent with her."

Yet her mother's tragic battle pushed her to do more and become an advocate in the community against Alzheimer and other dementias.

"She herself was a caregiver so it was very very hard for her to let other people care for her."

One day, she got an unexpected delivery from the Alzheimer Association, who was just on time to give her an opportunity to give back.

"Well funny little story, my mom had just passed away and a board member from the association had asked for a donut donation from Shipley donuts," said Archer.

Coincidentally, Archer is an HR manager and marketing director for Shipley. At the time, it was an effort to fundraise for the organization's annual Walk To End Alzheimer's. This is where she met Crystal Capps, the regional manager for the association of the Southeast Texas chapter.

This year's event will be on Oct. 21 at Lake Walk in Bryan, with the walk starting at 9:30 a.m.

Capps explained how she watched Archer turn her pain into passion, ultimately fueling her huge fundraising efforts since becoming a part of the association.

According to Capps, Archer quickly became the organization's biggest advocate to end Alzheimer's. Now, she serves as the co-chair for the Brazos Valley chapter of the association.

Together, the pair advocate in tandem in the midst of Brain & Alzheimer Awareness month as they work to rally local businesses on June 30 to be a part of the event, and calling on the community to walk with them in October for their largest fundraiser.

"Because we need to spread awareness about Alzheimer's and specifically Alzheimer association and let the community know we are here," said Capps.

Ultimately, you never know when the disease will hit home, because it doesn't discriminate.

As Texas A&M acts as a presenting sponsor for the walk, both encourage the community to walk with them. Capps also says that support from institutions like TAMU is how the heartbeat of a cause like theirs can stay close to home.

"The way we're able to fund research, the way we're able to advocate, the way we're able to provide these education resources is through our fundraising," said Capps.

Our KAGS Sara Wilson will be an emcee for the event for the second time this year.