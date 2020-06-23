Gov. Abbott sends antiviral drug remdesivir to Brazos County to treat COVID-19

Remdesivir's early trials have shown to speed up the recovery time of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services are sending five cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to two hospitals in Brazos County.

Remdesivir's early trials have shown to speed up the recovery time of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with the average recovery time being 11 days versus 15 days without the treatment.

"The Lone Star State is committed to providing our health professionals with the resources they need to care for Texans who contract COVID-19," said Governor Abbott in a release.

"Thanks to the continued assistance from our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals across Texas remain equipped to respond to COVID-19. As we continue in our efforts to combat this virus, the state of Texas remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our communities."