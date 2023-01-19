Brazos County Health Department to host Men's Clinic starting Jan. 25

While the clinic will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, normal hours of operation will take place on Mondays and Fridays each week.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Starting Jan. 25, the Brazos County Health Department will be offering a Men's Health Clinic to aid in the specific needs of male residents.

Men without insurance are welcome to walk into the clinic and get their health questions answered by medical professionals.

"The cost of the clinic is going to be $100 for the initial fee, and that’s going to consist of all the labs we discussed as well as counseling of the lab work and then we have a follow up that’s $75 if they need extra labs and then $50 for them to come back and we’ll be able to give them medication if necessary," said Nurse Practitioner Georgette Herring . "Our initial kick off day is this upcoming Wednesday January 25 and its going to be from 1-7 p.m. that day."

The BCHD wants to increase the access to this healthcare.

"We’re trying to do a little bit with health disparity and equity and we’re focusing on all men in general, but in particular we’re focusing on lower socio-economic status individuals or individuals that don’t have insurance or individuals that just don't just go to the doctor because they're stubborn and don’t wanna go," Herring emphasized.