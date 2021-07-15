Brazos County Health District tests additional positive West Nile Virus case in mosquitos

The samples were collected in Brazos County and in the 77845 zip code

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District Mosquito Surveillance Unit has confirmed additional positive West Nile Virus through mosquito sampling in the county.

The positive mosquito case was located in the College Station zip code of 77845. This is the second sample found in the area this year.

Brazos County Health District officials have notified both cities of Bryan and College Station as well as Texas A&M University.

Brazos County residents of all zip codes are urged to use the "4 D's" to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.