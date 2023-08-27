Health experts warn about a possible 'triple-demic' ahead

Local hospitals could be treating people with COVID-19, flu or RSV in the coming months.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Valley health experts are warning about a possible triple-demic in the coming months.

They say local hospitals could be treating patients with either COVID-19, the flu or the respiratory virus known as RSV.

“Usually, the RSV season starts October and November,’ said Dr. Arun Lakshmipathy, medical director at Sun Health Senior Living.

Lakshmipathy said they are already seeing cases of RSV and the flu.

“We’re seeing more of it in the elders,” he said.

Lakshmipathy said typically, the respiratory virus RSV affects little kids when the temperatures start to drop, but lately, it’s impacting older people.

“The incidents are definitely going up,” Lakshmipathy said.

And cases requiring hospital stays are happening earlier in the year.

“During summer months it’s pretty uncommon,” Lakshmipathy said. “…but now we are seeing more of it in summer as well.”

RSV can be more of a challenge to battle for infants and people over the age of 65, especially those with medication conditions.

What’s being done for a possible trifecta of COVID-19, the flu and RSV? Major pharmacy chains have already started rolling out appointments for flu shots. In June, the FDA approved an RSV vaccine for older adults, and an updated COVID-19 booster could be ready by the end of next month.

Doctors say diagnosing ailments can be a challenge, since symptoms for all three include fever, cough, headache, and sore throat, but there are things you can do right now to protect yourself.

“Eating a healthy diet and exercising is important,” Lakshmipathy said.

Keeping your hands washed is a must too.

“So that we don’t go into crisis mode,” Lakshmipathy said.

Overall, stay on top of your health from the get-go to avoid getting sick. If you do get sick, that healthy lifestyle will help you avoid complications and recover faster.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube

12News Verify