COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Spring break is right around the corner, and in the midst of all the traveling and planning, staying healthy may be a thought that is at the top of many’s minds.

There are very basic steps you can take to boost and maintain the health of your immune system.

“You want to protect yourself from any germs you might encounter, and things that are common sense like keeping your diet good, keeping your sleep habits healthy so of course losing sleep knocks your immune system down, keeping hydrated,” said A&M's public health’s assistant professor Rebecca Fischer.

With the number of cases of Coronavirus growing in the states, Dr. Fischer says it’s important to be aware of who you are around.

“Now this disease isn’t one that is affecting young children or even college age children in a really drastic way, so the disease doesn’t seem to be as severe as other age groups, which is reassuring but that doesn’t mean that that age group isn’t going to transmit it to an age group that is susceptible to the disease like a grandparent,” said Fischer.”

She added that Coronavirus is encroaching on a pandemic disease, and flying is making it worse.

“Airports are kind of a grimey germy place. A lot of people traveling, a lot of people in a hurry, they forget to wash their hands, they’re not using hand sanitizer. Think about how many people might be touching the bathroom door, how many people might be touching a beverage stand or even the counter at a restaurant. There are a lot of hands touching a lot of things,” said Fischer.

If you think you have been exposed to the virus, Dr. Fischer said you can quarantine yourself for roughly fourteen days to see if you show symptoms. If you don’t show symptoms after fourteen days, Fischer added that the chances of you having the virus are low.

“Ff you think you are sick, self quarantine yourself. And call your doctor and your emergency room. Don’t show up unless they tell you to because we will overwhelm our healthcare systems,” said Fischer.

Dr. Fischer said to not have these diseases and germs stop your fun over break. Just be aware and sanitary wherever it might take you.

