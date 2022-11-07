According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, snakes are often found under rocks, fallen limbs, and leaf litter. They can also be hidden in tall grassy & brushy areas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas Parks and Wildlife advises residents this summer to watch out for snakes while walking in parks and trails.

In Texas, you may find coral snakes, copperheads, cottonmouths (water moccasins), rattlesnakes,

According to Cory Authement, Manager of Emergency Medicine for Baylor Scott & White, it's essential to know how to prevent snake bites, the signs, and symptoms from watching for and what to do if a snake bites you.

"The big thing we like to stress is if you see a snake, don't try to get up close to identify it. Unless you are trained in handling and identifying snakes, we want you to see the snake and back away to respect its environment.", Authement said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife wrote on their website that the Central Texas region has the largest number of species. As for parts of Texas where there are many individuals, West Texas, Central Texas, and South Texas are great places to go to find snakes.

Authement said snakes are out most likely during dusk and down when it's the coolest in the day.

Authement advises people walking their dogs to watch out for snakes while out.