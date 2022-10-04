Local car dealership to provide free mammograms in October

Bird Kultgen Ford is teaming up with Baylor Scott & White to offer free breast cancer screenings to the community.

WACO, Texas — Beginning on Oct. 7, Bird Kultgen Ford in Waco will be offering more than just vehicles, they will be providing free mammograms to the public.

This will be the third straight year that the dealership has offered free breast cancer screenings. They have partnered up with Baylor Scott & White Health Center- Hillcrest to run the campaign.

The campaign will begin on Friday, Oct. 7 with a sign up day at Bird Kultgen Ford to commemorate the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Bird Kultgen Ford has said that this year's event will be kicking off even earlier than in previous years due to the need of the community.

Both Bird Kultgen Ford and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest have voiced their excitement to once again be partnering up to offer the mammograms, and wish to remind people that breast cancer screenings can save lives.

This year the campaign will be offering 86 mammograms to celebrate the dealership's 86th birthday.