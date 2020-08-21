Local health experts say to get your flu shot now

Getting your flu shot will reduce your risk of flu complications, leading to a hospital with an already high number of patients with respiratory issues.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We've all been caught up in the chaos of the coronavirus, but don’t forget that peak flu season is just around the corner; and it may look a little different this year.

“Currently we have a very overburdened healthcare system, so it’s really good recommendation, especially this year in addition to every year to get your flu shot, because what you’re going to do is actually reduce your risk for having to go in possibly with complications into a hospital that’s already caring for many with a respiratory disease," said Texas A&M School of Public Health Dr. Natalie Johnson.

Dr. Johnson recommends you reach out to your healthcare provider to schedule an appointment, or have them guide you in the direction of a drive- thru clinic so that you don't have to leave your car.

“It’s really important for the high risk groups, which include children, any under the age of 5 and especially under 2 that can be susceptible to disease, pregnant women, which complications can rise from influenza infection and also the older population, anyone over 65," said Dr. Johnson.

The coronavirus and flu are both respiratory diseases and have many similar symptoms including coughing or fever. The Brazos County Health Department encourages everyone to get their flu shot as soon as possible.

“We’re also concerned about co-mingling at healthcare providers, so let’s say someone with COVID is in the same waiting room as someone with the flu. It’s possible they can cross contaminate each other," said Brazos County Health Department health educator Mary Parrish.

There has however been a silver lining with COVID-19 currently present as flu season kicks off. Since the start of the coronavirus, the current sanitation practices being followed have actually reduced flu cases in Brazos County.

“It’s all these efforts that we’ve been doing to prevent COVID, like washing our hands more frequently, avoiding large gatherings, really taking care of ourselves, also impacted our flu numbers. So the good news is that all of the things we are doing to prevent COVID [have helped] with our flu numbers. And a flu shot is going to be even better," said Parrish.

To get a flu shot, contact your health care provider. The Brazos County Health Department currently does not have any drive-thru flu clinics scheduled.