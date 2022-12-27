Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. recalls Quinapril tablets

The tablets are being recalled due to a nitrosamine impurity, which could potentially increase the risk of cancer at high levels.

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Four lots of Quinapril Tablets are being recalled by manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to the FDA.

According to the company, the recall is due to a nitrosamine impurity in the tablets that is above the Acceptable Daily Intake.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals stated that nitrosamines are common in food and water, and that everyone is exposed to them in some capacity. However, they also said that these impurities could possible increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them over acceptable levels for long periods of time.

Lupin reported that they have not received any reports of people becoming ill due the issue at this time.

Quinapril tablet USP is often used to treat hypertension and lower blood pressure, according to Lupin, which can reportedly reduce risk of problems like strokes or myocardial infarctions.

Lupin said that they discontinued marketing for the tablets in September of 2022.

Lupin reported that they are notifying sellers, distributors, pharmacies and other retailers to return the product lots.

Those who are taking Quinapril tablets USP, 20mg and 40mg are being encouraged to continue taking the medication and speak to their doctor or medical provider about alternate treatments.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at (877) 538-8445 Monday – Friday 09:00 am to 05:00 pm EST. For reimbursement, Lupin stated to return the recalled lots to Inmar Rx Solutions.