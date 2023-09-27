Megan Thee Stallion on mental health: 'Y'all, it's OK to not be OK'

The Houston rapper urges everyone to “reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole."

HOUSTON — Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is getting real about mental health and urging everyone to take care of themselves and others.

She shared a video with a powerful message on Instagram.

"Y'all, it's OK to not be OK," Megan said. “Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole."

The rapper's video is part of a new PSA with Seize the Awkward, a national campaign that encourages young people to talk to their friends about mental health.

With her song "Anxiety" playing in the background, the Grammy winner is seated with her back to the camera.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” she begins.

“But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. 'Black don’t crack,’ they say. But it can. I can. We all can," she continues as the wall behind her cracks.

This isn't the first time Megan has spoken out about mental health.

She created a website last year that lists dozens of mental health resources, including suicide and crisis hotline numbers, free therapy organizations and places to find substance abuse help. It also features groups that target Black, Latino and LGBTQIA+ communities.

The website is called "Bad B****** Have Bad Days Too," which comes from her single, "Anxiety." It has over five million subscribers.

"As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of 'Oh my gosh I'm weak.' You think of medication and you just think the worse," Megan said in 2022. "That's kind of what you see on TV, too. Therapy wasn't even presented in the media as something good. Now it's becoming safe to say 'Alright, now it's a little too much going on. Somebody help me.'"

Click here for more information on Megan's mental health website.

Megan was in Houston over the weekend where she performed with Beyoncé, also a native Houstonian, at two jam-packed shows at NRG Stadium.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Resources for suicide prevention

Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs of suicide and taking them seriously. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text the lifeline at 741741 or chat online here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.

You can also reach out to UT Physicians here.