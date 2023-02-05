May is Mental Health Awareness Month | Highlighting resources in the Brazos Valley

According to the World Health Organization, the global pandemic caused a 25% increase in anxiety and depression. NAMI is looking to help those in need locally.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — May is a time to raise awareness of and reduce the stigma surrounding behavioral health issues as well as highlighting the ways mental illness and addiction can affect everyone, patients, providers, families and our community.

NAMI, also known as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is a non-profit organization in the Brazos Valley that offers free peer-led support groups for those who just need someone to talk to.

“We want to help those who are not only those who are dealing with mental health illnesses as well as their family friends significant others those who care about the we want to end the stigma that is surrounded around mental health,” explained Director of Outreach for NAMI Brazos Valley, Amber Robertson.

There is also Promises Brazos Valley as an option, which is a treatment center that offers a different approach to rehabilitation.

“We’re different than what used to be in this building in the sense that we’re not an acute psychiatric facility of what you would think if you had such a problem you’d be going to an emergency room at Baylor Scott and White or St. Joseph's. If you were coming to us you would be able to be in a residential center most people that come to us are usually here from anywhere from 20 to 35 days,” said Promises Brazos Valley CEO, DeLisa Russell.

According to the world health organization, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 25% increase in global anxiety and depression. Mental health plays a large role in how we face the world, so it’s important to read the signs for help.