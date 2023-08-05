Mental Health Awareness Month: Substance Abuse resources

A local rehabilitation center explained their unique approach to reducing the stigma and expanding their reach for those suffering from substance abuse.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Monday, May 8 is the start of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Prevention Week.

Over 96,700 people die from drug overdoses in a year, with Opioids being a factor in 7 out of every 10 overdose deaths. This is especially prevalent in the Brazos Valley.

More Than Rehab executive director, Taylor Johnson, gave insight on how substance abuse affects the Brazos Valley, saying "Substance abuse and mental health is a huge epidemic it is across this town from Hearne to Navasota and beyond the Brazos Valley has a serious problem when it comes to substance abuse and mental health."

During mental health awareness month, its important to view all sides of addiction.

"Substance abuse and mental heath are like peanut butter and jelly. They're almost inseparable and its hard to tell which drives which. You typically see one with the other and that's why we're able to address both substance abuse and mental health as a dual service provider," said Johnson.

More Than Rehab treatment center works to reduce the stigma around substance abuse and get those in need of help on the right path to recovery.

"The reality is that addiction and mental health don't discriminate," Johnson said. We've had CEO's of multi billion dollar corporations, we've had folks who are struggling homeless on the streets, we've had professors, doctors, moms, dads you name it. Mental health affects everybody, brothers, sisters, I've got folks in my own family, couple of brothers, that struggle with substance abuse. It really doesn't discriminate."

More Than Rehab offers residents an approach to rehabilitation that's unique to them.

"We are a residential treatment provider and we have a social model," explained Johnson. "That means that we believe the opposite of addiction is connection. We want to integrate folks into community, into healthy loving support. We do that through a medical team, a clinical team, medical services, one on one counseling groups to get people back to healthy relationships."