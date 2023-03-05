MHMR offers uninsured residents mental health resources

A local non-profit explained what they offer for those who are in need of mental health care but are uninsured or hesitant to reach out

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Around 56% of mentally ill Americans are not receiving adequate mental health care.

MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley makes sure residents from every walk of life are being taken care of.

“We primarily are targeted to treat individuals with serious mental illness and we primarily treat those that are a lower socioeconomic status not always so we target the individuals that are uninsured or underinsured or receiving Medicaid or Medicare and those types of insurance plans,” explained MHMR Assistant Behavioral Health Director, Shane Brune.

42% of the population sees cost and poor insurance coverage as the top barriers for accessing mental health care, but there are many social factors that can add to a lack of access as well.

Brune described the statistics, saying “Research shows that people of color are adversely affected by poor health outcomes and having to do with social determinants of health poverty housing lack of access to a safe environment to live in lack of family and community support.”

This non profit is fulfilling an essential need in our community. Each year, over 7,8000 children and adults in Brazos County depend on MHMR's services for mental illness.