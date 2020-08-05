Swab tests were performed on Thursday, not only for individual health, but for data to determine where Texas stands where COVID-19 is concerned.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Almost 170 coronavirus swab tests were performed at the mobile testing center hosted by the Brazos Expo on Thursday.

Facilitated by national guardsmen and local law enforcement, authorities feel this move is a step in the right direction, but it won’t be the last step by any means.

“This is a very important project to basically wander the state of Texas gathering sampling to help establish a baseline for the amount of coronavirus that’s out there,” said Brazos County Chief Deputy Jim Stewart.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., people who registered ahead of time were able to drive through the Brazos Expo to get tested for COVID-19, not only for their own health, but that of the community as a whole.

“It also helps us for planning purposes for the Brazos Valley. The modelers from Texas A&M that are helping us with the model... having statistics for them is beneficial for them forecasting when we should hit the top of the curve,” Chief Deputy Stewart said.

The swabs will be taken to UTMB in Galveston for testing, and results are expected one to four days from now.

While gathering this data is all well and good, today’s mobile testing won’t likely be a one in done deal even as things open up.