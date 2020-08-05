BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Almost 170 coronavirus swab tests were performed at the mobile testing center hosted by the Brazos Expo on Thursday.
Facilitated by national guardsmen and local law enforcement, authorities feel this move is a step in the right direction, but it won’t be the last step by any means.
“This is a very important project to basically wander the state of Texas gathering sampling to help establish a baseline for the amount of coronavirus that’s out there,” said Brazos County Chief Deputy Jim Stewart.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., people who registered ahead of time were able to drive through the Brazos Expo to get tested for COVID-19, not only for their own health, but that of the community as a whole.
“It also helps us for planning purposes for the Brazos Valley. The modelers from Texas A&M that are helping us with the model... having statistics for them is beneficial for them forecasting when we should hit the top of the curve,” Chief Deputy Stewart said.
The swabs will be taken to UTMB in Galveston for testing, and results are expected one to four days from now.
While gathering this data is all well and good, today’s mobile testing won’t likely be a one in done deal even as things open up.
“It’s not business as usual by any stretch. We’re just allowing more movement in and around the community the testing will have to continue it’s gonna have to continue for a while,” said Chief Deputy Stewart, “the saving grace would be coming up with a vaccine. And the thought that we’re gonna have a vaccine in a very short period of time is naive. We’re not done yet. I think people are really tired of the restrictions, but this virus is gonna be with us for a while and we need to learn to live with it.”