The Brazos County Health District will not be providing monkeypox testing, according to Mary Parrish with the organization.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In late July, the World Health Organization declared Monkeypox a global health emergency.

CDC has provided important information regarding the signs and symptoms of monkeypox as well as treatment options.

The Brazos County Health District confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in the county on July 27.

Recent outbreaks of the disease have been reported in a number of cities, including Houston, New York, and other cities with a high concentration of urban population.

According to Mary Parrish of the Brazos County Health District, Bryan-College Station is in close proximity to the larger Texas cities, which would result in Brazos County experiencing cases.

“We know that there’s almost constant travel between Brazos County and those three areas,” said Parrish.

It has been noted that Parrish believes that the virus can be spread more commonly through sexual contact, but it is advised that people should avoid direct contact with persons infected by the virus or objects they may have touched.

In the event that someone tests positive, Parrish recommends communicating with the people who have met them.

“Touching items like towels, sheets, clothing that an infected person has can spread it also,” said Parrish.

