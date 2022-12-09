Monkeypox vaccines available at Brazos County Health District

Vaccines will be available in a limited supply starting Fri, Sept. 16 by appointment.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District has announced via a press release that they have obtained a limited stock of monkeypox vaccines for adults 18 and older who meet certain criteria.

Vaccines will be administered by appointment at the Brazos County Health District building in Bryan beginning on Fri, Sept. 16.

Appointments will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and the Fridays of Sept. 16, Sept. 23, and Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The criteria for individuals who can receive a monkeypox vaccine include:

Having a known or possible exposure to the monkeypox virus including an unknown rash or sores on a sexual partner

Having a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis within the last year

Having a condition that may increase an individual's risk for severe disease if infected with the monkeypox virus such as HIV, atopic dermatitis, or eczema

Currently taking PrEP mediation

Being a man who has sex with men and had multiple and anonymous sex partners within the past three weeks

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas is the fourth highest state with monkeypox infections with 1,929 cases as of Sept. 12.

Florida, New York, and California have reported more cases of monkeypox than the lone star state, with the aforementioned states all reporting over 2,000 cases of monkeypox.