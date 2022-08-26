Keller ISD high school being sanitized after monkeypox case confirmed, officials say

Keller ISD says crews are sanitizing Central High School as a precaution after a “member of the community” was diagnosed with the viral disease.

Example video title will go here for this video

KELLER, Texas — A person has tested positive for monkeypox in Keller Independent School District, officials confirmed Friday.

Keller ISD says crews are sanitizing Central High School as a precaution after a “member of the community” was diagnosed with the viral disease.

“We cannot identify the individual, but we have communicated the case to our families and staff, as required by Tarrant County Public Health,” the district said in a statement to WFAA. “We are in contact with local health officials and have been reassured that the risk of spread in schools is currently low.”

The Tarrant County Public Health Epidemiology Division reiterated that statement and said the monkeypox case is currently under investigation.

According to health officials, there have been more than 1,400 monkeypox cases reported across Texas -- including 642 in North Texas.

Health officials say anyone with symptoms should not go to school or work until checking with health professionals to make sure it’s safe to return.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rash that looks like pimples or blisters; the rash often appears first on the face and/or inside the mouth and then on other parts of the body.

There are ways to protect yourself against monkeypox, according to the CDC, including the following: