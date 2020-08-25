Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Brazos County

"Most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea, and fatigue."

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District has confirmed samples from a mosquito trap in Bryan have tested positive for West Nile Virus; making all of Brazos County positive.

Members of the Vector Surveillance and Control Partnership , and officials from the City of Bryan, City of College Station, and Texas A&M University have all been notified.

The Brazos County Health Department says that West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. "Most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea, and fatigue.

In a release, Environmental Health and Vector specialist Zac Rodriguez said “right now, even though Brazos County is still concentrating on how to live safely with COVID-19, we cannot forget about West Nile Virus."

The health department notes that less than one percent of people who contract the virus could get a more serious illness that affects the nervous system. It can lead to "neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and even death.

To avoid infection, Rodriguez says not to forget the four Ds when spending time outdoors:

DEET

Dress

Drain

Day, Dusk, Dawn

Insect repellents should be worn every time you spend time outdoors, and they should contain DEET in them. Clothes should be long, light, and loose. All standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs should be drained, and time outdoors should be limited because the insects are active at all hours of the day.