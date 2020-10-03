BRYAN, Texas — March 9th is National Napping Day, and while we’ve all dozed off a time or two, there’s also a lot of talk on whether naps are necessary.

Baylor Scott & White gave KAGS some answers.

Some view napping as a waste of time, a luxury; or others might see naps as an essential part of their day, but what role should they really play in our lives?

“If it’s intentional, short naps are beneficial.”

Dr. Harrykissoon at Baylor Scott & White says a short power nap during the day varying from 10’s of minutes to an hour should be enough for a recharge.

“It correlates with feeling better, feeling less sleepy, improved memory and improved performance,” he said, "usually if you nap for more than one hour, your brain just may assume that you’ve ended your circadian cycle for that day…and you're just gonna wake up for the next day. And so you may awaken feeling groggy, foggy headed.”

Be sure to get that short nap in before 4 p.m. because like taking a longer nap, taking a later one can make your brain think you’re going to bed for the night.

If you’re napping or dozing off multiple times a day, no matter what the length, Dr. Harrykissoon says that it may be time to see a medical professional.

“We have to wonder if there’s a sleep disorder, something else physiologically that’s the matter. That may need to be looked into.”

But naps aren’t for everyone.

“If you don’t need a nap you don’t need a nap, if you feel perfectly alert and energetic, you don’t feel like you’re thinking more slowly your energy level is low.. If you don’t feel those consequences, you don’t need to take a nap.”