A local doctor is providing women with menopause a new procedure for relief

The procedure is quick and can be covered by insurance or paid with cash, offering an alternative answer to menopause symptoms with a simple pellet.

BRYAN, Texas — More than one million women in the United States experience menopause each year, and one local doctor is hoping to ease the process through a hormone procedure called BioTe.

Dr. Catherine Manga from Laurelle Family Health & Wellness has experienced what many other women go through after age 35.

"I was struggling a lot with gruesome symptoms. I had sleep problems. I had hot flashes. I also was just having some mood issues," she said.

Menopause can cause a range of complications and Dr. Manga wants women to know their issues matter and should not be brushed off.

"I am truly focused with women because most of the times what we hear when we go for consultation is that 'Oh those are symptoms that you know you have as a menopausal or perimenopausal woman and those are symptoms you have to live with.' No, you don't have to live with all those symptoms." said Dr. Manga.

Dr. Manga explained what the procedure is like as well.

"For females, after replacing your hormones you can carry them for about three months--that's the beauty--just a teeny tiny insertion we make on your buttocks and the scar goes away. The beauty about carrying for three months is that you have a steady release on a daily basis in your system as opposed to using maybe creams or patches where you have levels that go up and down," she said. "It's not something that some women know and its my mission and passion to go out there and educate women about their hormonal levels, about hormone imbalance."