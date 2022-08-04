Texas A&M opens new women’s care clinic in College Station

Women's health can sometimes be a difficult topic to talk about, but one new clinic in College Station is putting women's health first.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University health science center opened 'Women's Care Plus' this year exclusively for women's health.

Located at 1602 Rock Prairie road, the women's care services at the clinic range from routine wellness exams to addressing hormone disorders, sexual and reproductive health, and many other health issues women face.

'Women's Care Plus' has 2 assistants, a Nurse Practioner, and one Physician, Doctor Michele Garant.

"The most common complaints women have are going to be vaginal issues, discharges, things like that pain, discomfort. Irregular Periods, bleeding," Garant said.

Not only does 'Women's Care Plus' only provide care for women but they are entirely staffed by women too, including Tiffany Wilson.

"A lot of women are more comfortable speaking about women's health care with other women because we do understand what they're going through what they've been through and what they're explaining to us," Wilson said. "I think it really is helpful for them to know that we know where they're coming from."

Unfortunately, women's care wasn't something Wilson was exposed to until she was in medical school.

"I never went to anyone for Women's Health until probably like half of I was already in nursing school by the time I did any of that and so I never really knew what I was missing out on, or what really was normal, not normal until I had that experience," Wilson said.

Doctor Garant says they are currently seeing 20-25 patients, but are still accepting new patients as well.