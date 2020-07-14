Protecting your skin while wearing face masks

Medical experts are saying that some people are complaining about more breakouts and rashes on their face from wearing masks so often.

BRYAN, Texas — As coronavirus cases continue to rise, many places now require you to wear a face mask before your enter their facilities.

“It’s really just the moisture, so if you’re breathing in and out. But if you build up the moisture in and around your skin, then it can get damp and moist over time, then it can create a situation where you’re prone to having a bacterial or a fungal infection," said Baylor Scott & White dermatologist Rachel Moore.

Dr. Moore says to not forget your most basic skincare routines.

“Wash with a mild cleanser or even with a mild acne wash for more breakouts, so over-the-counter products that contain salicylic acid is perfectly fine. The main thing is to wear the mask when you need to, and when you think it’s appropriate, when you can social distance at home, obviously you’re going to take that off. Taking breaks when you can wear a mask can help increase airflow, help prevent some of the breakouts as well," said Moore.

She added that you should be constantly disposing your disposable masks and washing your cloth masks because oils and bacteria will build up in them.

“Make sure the mask is fitting you properly. It shouldn’t be so tight that it’s rubbing your skin, some people are finding using a barrier cream or Vaseline over your lips to help prevent the rubbing or chafing of your skin can be helpful," said Moore.

If the mask isn’t fitting you properly, you can also develop some sort of contact allergy such as a rash from the straps.