Raising awareness for mental health outside of mental health awareness month

As May comes to a close marking the end of Mental Health awareness month, mental health advocates say awareness and resources stems beyond a month.

BRYAN, Texas — As the world makes a shift from isolation— feelings of anxiety, uncertainty, stress and more tend to take up space in the minds of many. It's mental health.

At the height of the pandemic, COVID-19 triggered mental health illnesses with a 25% increase in anxiety and depression worldwide.

At the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention, president Doug Vance works to break the stigma of mental health illnesses and how it manifests itself differently in everyone.

"It's a real issue," said Vance. "It can cause us to feel helpless and god forbid it cause some people to attempt or even complete suicide."

He shared how it effects people of all walks of life, regardless of background or upbringing. However, also shared how having candid conversations about mental health illnesses with people close to you can help push past the stigma that mental health battles are fought alone.

"I think it's important how we talk about it with our families on a daily basis," said Vance. "We talk about it in our businesses, in our schools, the last couple months the numbers have increased significantly but it's increased over the last couple years."

He also shared that this points out a need to promote mental health and raising awareness year-round to be in tune with how people are genuinely feeling.

"If somebody's talking about not wanting to be here any longer, talk of wanting to die that's a red flag," he said.

It can appear as a form of depression, or a type of a mental disorder. It can be a person who is always happy, losing an interest in things they used to love, becoming irritable, indecisive, and so much more.

Ultimately, Vance is hopeful that this story moves anyone to not suffer in silence and normalize mental health.