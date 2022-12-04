April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and SARC is doing several things to get the word out.

BRYAN, Texas — The Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) in the Bryan-College Station area is planning events all month long to help survivors.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and SARC has already done several things to get the word out. Including planning some events where you can help out as well.

Today, the commissioners’ courts from Brazos and Grimes counties will make a proclamation to join advocates and communities across the country in taking action to prevent sexual violence. The Executive Director says they just want to get the community plugged in.

"The whole point is that we raise awareness right, sexual assault awareness and prevention month. So it's about getting the community involved and giving us an opportunity to speak and have the community rally behind us again and continue to rally," said Lindsey Leblanc, the Executive Director.

SARC’s mission is to end the cycle of sexual violence in the Brazos Valley through education, empowerment, and advocacy. There are all kinds of ways you can get involved with their mission such as donating to the organization financially, volunteering to help at events, or finding ways to support survivors.

SARC has plans to hold other profit share events during April in order to raise money and awareness for their group. Leblanc said if you are a survivor looking for assistance in the area please feel free to call their hotline at 979-731-1000 for help.