St. Joseph doctors implant the first WATCHMAN FLX in Brazos Valley to help fight Atrial fibrillation

BRYAN, Texas — Atrial fibrillation, or AFIB, is a condition that causes the heart to beat with an irregular pattern.

The Watchman FLX device closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage to keep blood clots from forming in the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke.

On July 14, Dr. Thomas Meade and Dr. Rodney Horton, who are with St. Joseph Health, performed the first surgery of this kind in the Brazos Valley.

Dr. Meade said AFIB is dangerous for patients because it can lead to other life-threatening conditions.

"Normally the upper chambers beat and then the lower chambers beat with atrial fibrillation. The lower chambers are beating irregularly so, it's not good blood flow there," Dr. Meade said. "About 90 percent of the strokes occur when the blood pools in a pouch-like structure of the left atrium called the left atrial appendage. If these clots break off and go to the brain you can have a stroke which causes a lot of disability or even death."

Blood thinners aren’t advised for people who internally bleed, fall constantly, or experience trauma. The WATCHMAN FLX device can help some patients who need to find an alternative to taking blood thinners.

"The left atrial appendage inclusive device sits at the opening of the left atrial appendage and over a six week period, tissue grows over that area and seals it off so that blood clots cannot form," Dr. Meade said. "We place the device through the groin so there is no surgical incision. We go up through the vein and go to the left side of the heart. It’s a metal structure with nitinol which is self-expanding and covered with fabric but also has some acres. So once it's in that opening and that tissue grows over, we can safely take them off their blood thinners."

As the very first one to have this surgery in the Brazos’s valley, 66-year-old Jeffrey Scott of Hempstead said his family was excited.

Scott said getting the Watchman FLX was an easy decision and hopes at the end of his six weeks in August - he’ll be off his thinners for good.