St. Joseph doctors implant the first WATCHMAN FLX in Brazos Valley's to help fight Atrial fibrillation

BRYAN, Texas — Atrial fibrillation, or AFIB, is a condition that causes the heart to beat with an irregular pattern.

The Watchman FLX device closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage to keep blood clots from forming in the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke.

On July 14, Thomas Meade and Rodney Horton, MD performed the first surgery in Brazos’s Valley.

Doctor Thomas Meade with St. Joseph health says this condition -- AFIB has a high risk of leading to other dangerous health conditions.

"Normally the upper chambers beat and then the lower chamber beat with atrial fibrillation the lower chambers are beating irregularly so, it's not good blood flow there. “Meade continued, "About 90 percent of the strokes occur when the blood happens the blood pulls in a pouch-like structure of the left atrium called the left atrial appendage. If these clots break off and go to the brain you can have a stroke which causes a lot of disability or even death."

According to officials, blood thinners aren’t advised for people who internally bleed, fall constantly, or experience trauma ...with the second option WATCHMAN F-L-X. the device can help some patients who need to find an alternative to blood thinners.

"The left atrial appendage inclusive device sits at the opening of the left atrial appendage and over a 6-week period, tissue grows over that area and seals it off so that blood clots cannot form. We place the device through the groin so there is no surgical incision. We go up through the vein and go to the left side of the heart it’s a metal structure with nitinol which is self-expanding and covered with fabric but also has some acres. So once it's arced in that opening and that tissue grows over that we can safely take them off their blood thinners”, said Meade.

As the very first one to have this surgery in the Brazos’s valley, 66-year-old Jeffrey Scott of Hempstead says his family was excited.

"I heard she was ready for me to get off the blood thinner too she was tired of seeing me wheeze every time I touch myself”, said Jeffery Scott.

Scott says getting the watchman was an easy decision because he would rather be comfortable and know the people and physicians.

Scott hopes at the end of his six weeks in August - he’ll be off his thinners for good.