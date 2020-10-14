Anyone can be tested at the walk-up locations, including those not affiliated with the university.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is ramping up their fight to slow the spread on their campus with new COVID-19 testing kiosks.

There are three walkup locations on campus where people can get an oral swab test.

Those are the same type of tests being administered at their existing SHS medical tent and the university's random testing program.

There is no appointment needed to get a test at the kiosks, and they are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People can still make an appointment if they prefer to on the The Texas A&M University System COVID-19 testing website.

The university said people must choose the desired kiosk location when they are prompted to.

Anyone can be tested there too, including Texas A&M students, faculty and staff and even people not affiliated with the university.

Those kiosks are set up on at the following addresses on campus:

Aggie Express Commons

676 Lubbock St.

676 Lubbock St. Mays Business School

210 Olsen Blvd.

210 Olsen Blvd. Memorial Student Center

275 Joe Routt Blvd.

These kiosks are not the first of their kind, though. They were made by Curative and piloted at several universities in California.