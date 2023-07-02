Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center has been changing lives for more than 65 years

For more than 65 years, The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center has made those with disabilities live their best lives possible through several different therapies.

BRYAN, Texas — Since 1957, the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center has been the only community-owned non-profit comprehensive provider of medical therapy in and around the Bryan-College Station area.

"Patients in our clinic have industry-specific individualized goals that match their ability level and their personal goals," BVRC Chief Executive Officer Alina Fifer said. "These correlate to such critical functions, such as academic success, being able to care for oneself, being able to manage a job."

The nonprofit currently serves over 400 families every year from across Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, and Washington Counties. While there is no age limit or diagnosis limitations, around 70% of the patients BVRC serve are pediatric.

"Most of our patients are referred from the medical community for short or long-term disability diagnoses," Fifer said. "Some other times they self-refer. They may call our clinic and say, you know, we have concerns about our children's speech or developmental milestones."

For their physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, BVRC accepts Medicare, Medicaid, and most other commercial insurance, but it's their charitable care program that they are most proud of.

"They know that irrespective of their insurance, or if they find themselves without insurance at any given time in their lives, they can get the help, hope, and answers that they need, here with us," Fifer said.