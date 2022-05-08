Two monkeypox cases confirmed in McLennan County

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said both cases were in adult males.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two new cases of monkeypox Friday afternoon.

The district said both cases were in unrelated adult males.

The district also reported that the first case reported in July was a false positive, meaning the county only has two confirmed cases.

The health district is tracking down anyone who may have been in contact with the two people.

“On Thursday, August 4, the US Department of Health and Human Services declared monkeypox a public health emergency," said the Director of the Public Health District LaShonda Malrey-Horne. "In preparation, the Health District Epidemiology team had started planning weeks ago for the potential of cases being identified in the Waco-McLennan County community and were prepared to respond. We will continue to work with the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 7 to identify potential cases and ensure testing and treatment if needed.”