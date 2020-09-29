Vitamin D in various forms can boost your immune system

While the vitamin does a lot for our bones, it also helps protect us when it comes to infections.

BRYAN, Texas — During this pandemic, people have tried various methods to protect themselves from catching coronavirus or other disease. Vitamin D is one way you can boost your immune system to maintain your health during this time.

“Vitamin D is a very important part of your diet. It helps form bones in your body and lets your body absorb calcium as well," said Brazos County Health District's Mary Parrish.

“Vitamin D can help with your immune system but just like anything else, it’s just one small part of a larger puzzle," said Parrish.

Vitamin D can be found in nature, but you can also find it in a lot of natural foods you are eating.

“Adding in things like fish, leafy greens and mushrooms are a great way to get Vitamin D. Also a little bit of sunshine goes a long way. Your body naturally absorbs Vitamin D through sunlight. If you choose to do this though, make sure you use sunscreen," said Parrish.

Another way to receive Vitamin D is through supplements. However, the Brazos County Health District says it's best to visit a professional first before starting any supplement.

"If you take too much Vitamin D, it can actually be toxic to your body. And it can actually give you kidney stones which are not fun. We also suggest going to your doctor to ask about supplements to see which brands they recommend. Not all supplements are created equally," said Parrish.