A local doctor talks about the significance of heart health at the start of American Heart Month

The month of February brings awareness to a number of important things around us, but American Heart Month is especially important, according to one medical expert.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — February 3 is National Wear Red Day in support of raising awareness for heart disease and stroke in women.

The whole month of February is actually American Heart Month, and everyone can benefit from learning more about taking care of their heart.

According to the CDC, the most common type of heart disease in the United States is coronary artery disease or CAD which affects blood flow to the heart, and decreased blood flow can cause a heart attack.

"The stereotypical or what everyone thinks about when they have a heart attack is a crushing chest pain," said St. Joseph's Cardiovascular Navigator Jennifer Nolen. "Patients describe it as an elephant sitting on their chest and then pain that radiates to the left side of your body. With women, there's so many different ways they describe it some describe it as a stomachache."

For women, the symptoms can range drastically compared to the symptoms seen in men with heart disease.