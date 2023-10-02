After a disruptive wintery blast, the American Red Cross is asking for blood donations

The American Red Cross Central Texas Chapter covers 17 counties, and after the frigid winter storm, they are in desperate need of blood donations.

BRYAN, Texas — Every year, approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S., and the recent winter weather that struck the Lone Star State put a pause on donations.

“Most of you are aware that we had the winter storms last week which resulted in us having to cancel over 30 blood drives which equates to us not being able to collect over 600 units of blood, so that definitely has an impact," said Heart of Texas Chapter Executive Director Jennifer Young.

The American Red Cross Central Texas Chapter covers 17 counties, each now in desperate need for blood donations.

“Every two seconds in the U.S. somebody needs blood, and American Red Cross provides 40% of the blood that goes into hospitals in the United States, so its particularly important for people who have special needs," said Young. "Another big area of concern that we try to focus on is sickle cell disease that impacts so many people."

The idea of donating blood can be intimidating for some, but the process is simple.

“If you’re able to donate maybe you haven’t donated in a while maybe you’ve been thinking of donating or maybe you’ve never donated at all, now's the time," emphasized Young.

The American Red Cross wants to encourage people to take some time, donate, and help out their local community.